LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas is set to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors for new Year's Eve, and Signs of Hope, formerly known as The Rape Crisis Center, is asking everyone to make the "Party Smart Promise."
It's a pledge for partygoers to arrive together, stick together and leave together. Signs of Hope says they're hoping to reach both locals and tourists, particularly the most vulnerable population: young people ages 18-24.
The Party Smart campaign is a sexual assault prevention initiative that includes safety tips and guidelines for partygoers; it also includes training for club and nightlife venue staff on how to spot, intervene and prevent predatory behavior.
According to Signs of Hope, there are many ways people can help ensure the safety of their friends as well as strangers, including:
Arrive Together – Before You Go Out
- Choose a friend or group of friends to go with.
- Make a plan for where you’re going and who you’re meeting.
- Use “share my ride” and other safety features so others can help keep track of where you are.
- Decide how everyone will get home. Have a backup plan in case of emergency.
- Choose a code word or signal to let each other know when something isn’t right.
- Let a trusted person not with you know where you will be.
- Charge your phone and be mindful of battery so you can call in case of emergency.
- Download a safety app such as Circle of 6
Stick Together – While You’re There
- Keep an eye on your group. Check in with each other throughout the night to make sure everyone is feeling good and having fun.
- If someone has had little to drink but starts to feel a strong effect quickly or their behavior and movement seems suddenly impaired, get help immediately, they may have been drugged.
- Be an Active Bystander – watch for predatory behavior, individuals who won’t take “no” for an answer and anyone who seems to be trying to get a member of the group off by themselves. If body language tells you something isn’t right, invite the vulnerable person to join your group, or make security aware that you have spotted something that doesn’t seem right, with your friends or anyone else.
- If you see anything that seems odd, someone who seems confused or vulnerable, or excessively aggressive behavior, even if it comes off as friendly, tell someone. Law enforcement, security and management at venues, all are invested in making our New Years’ experience positive. Engage help if you need to.
Leave Together – When the Party is Over
- Never leave a member of your group behind. Remember: No “buddy” left behind.
- Don’t let an intoxicated friend go home with a stranger. If you wouldn’t give your friend their keys to drive home, don’t let them leave with a stranger drunk. Particularly, if the other person seems very sober and is intentionally encouraging your friend to drink more or get very drunk – this is a sign of the person staying in control and purposely impairing a potential victim.
- Wait in taxi lines or use ride share services together. Don’t leave anyone in your group in a vulnerable position at the end of the night when predators may be on the prowl.
- Beware of people offering rides or promising to help get people home. Use licensed and labeled transportation options so there is accountability, and always confirm the rideshare information you have – ask the driver’s name to confirm, don’t offer yours.
- If you see someone being followed who may not be aware of it, or overhear something that doesn’t sound right, offer help – just strike up a conversation, give them a heads up, or alert security to what you have seen and heard. You can make all the difference as an active bystander, even for people you don’t know.
- Check in to make sure everyone got home safe. If you can’t reach one of your group members, get help.
- If someone at the party/bar/club behaved in a way that made you or others feel uncomfortable or unsafe, talk about it. Support others who bring up these issues.
Signs of HOPE says women 18 to 24 experience the highest rates of sexual violence, more predators use alcohol and drugs than guns or knives to impair someone and make them more vulnerable to assault and predators are often casual acquaintances or even part of your group. It says don't assume because someone is a "friend of a friend" that they are safe.
Signs of HOPE and The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are actively conducting staff training around the entire valley through the Stay S.A.F.E. (Sexual Assault Free Environments) program.
Thousands of Las Vegas workers have received the training, with several properties crediting the program with helping them intervene to stop assaults before they happened. The training is free and done as a joint venture between Signs of HOPE and LVMPD. Those who are interested may contact Signs of HOPE to schedule a session.
