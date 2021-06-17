LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials said to expect "significant" traffic disruptions during paving planned on the 215 Beltway between Windmill Lane and Pecos Road.
Construction starts Sunday night and could last until Aug. 2, according to Clark County. Paving will be done during the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings.
The county said westbound lanes will be paved first, with travel limited to one lane. The westbound side will be two lanes during the day.
Eastbound lanes will be paved around early July, and westbound lanes will be reopened to four lanes at that time. Each direction will be widened from three lanes to four with this project.
