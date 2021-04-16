LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's 2021. Girls can do anything. Macy Beck is getting ready to make history at Allegiant Stadium.
On Saturday, April 24th Beck will be the first female football player to take the field when Sierra Vista varsity football plays their scrimmage at 10:00 am. Beck who played flag football for the past four years is the first female kicker to join the varsity football team at Sierra Vista.
"I was scared to do it, but I also knew it was going to benefit a lot more than just myself. I was going to be helping the team but also setting an example for all the younger girls out there" said Macy Beck.
Macy played soccer, flag football, and ran track and field at Sierra Vista. She will be studying sports management at Dixie State this fall and will always be fighting for girls to receive more recognition in sports.
"Being a girl in sports is way different than being a guy. We're not necessarily given the same recognition. The more we push for it and the more we break down these boundaries, the more chances we're going to get" said Beck.
(0) comments
