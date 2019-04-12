LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Sierra Vista High School teacher was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including sexual misconduct and lewdness.
The Clark County School District Police Department arrested Jonathan Cronin, 29, on four counts of sexual misconduct, four counts of open and gross lewdness and one count of exhibit of obscene material to a minor, according to a school district news release.
Cronin's charges stem from allegations related to inappropriate touching in the classroom and at school with sexual connotation, the release said. The allegations also include showing inappropriate images to students.
The district hired Cronin in 2016. His employment status is listed as “assigned to home” since April 2019, the release said.
Cronin was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Cronin's next court date was set for April 16.
