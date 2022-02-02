LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Siegel Suites residents were treated to some free food Wednesday as part of the group's resource fair.
More than 10,000 pounds of fresh and frozen food was delivered to Siegel properties across the valley, as well as hygiene products, cleaning supplies and pet food.
It was one of 14 fairs being held by Siegel Group this year, in partnership with the JET Foundation, to treat their residents like family, the group said.
"With this partnership we are bringing community resources directly to our resident’s front door,” said Tim Mullin, Director of Community Relations for The Siegel Group. "During this pandemic so many in our community are struggling to make ends meet. These fairs will help connect our residents with much-needed supplies to get them back on their feet."
The next fair is happening March 1 at the Siegel Suites off of Flamingo Road and University Center Drive.
Here's a full list of upcoming fairs:
Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.