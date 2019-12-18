LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- ShotSpotter technology led Las Vegas homicide detectives to a man shot dead in a car in a downtown neighborhood on Wednesday night.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's call center got a report from ShotSpotter, a city-wide program to identify original locations of gunfire, from the area of Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue.
Officers responded to the area at about 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 18 and found multiple shell casings at Crestwood and Wengert avenues. They followed a trail of fluid to a car about 200 yards aware from the casings and found a man dead inside the car.
Metro Homicide Lt. Ray said it appeared the man was shot before the car crashed into a parked car further down the street.
Spencer said the man was shot at least once. He was pronounced dead on scene and Spencer said they had not identified him.
There were no witnesses to the shooting and no one called police about the gunfire. No suspect information was available.
Spencer urged anyone with information to contact Metro Police.
The man's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
