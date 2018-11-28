LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The ShotSpotter pilot program has detected and located nearly 1,500 gunshots in Las Vegas in the past year.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it implemented the program in Nov. 2017 by installing the detectors in three undisclosed locations throughout the city. Those locations were based on a high number of reported criminal incidents, Metro Police said.
"ShotSpotter is an acoustic technology that consists of audio sensors that detect, locate and alert police agencies of gunfire incidents in real time. In no more than 45 seconds from the actual gun discharge, the alert and the precise location of the event is delivered to police. The sensors capture the noise that may represent a gunshot, the data is filtered by machine algorithms, and confirmed by human acoustic experts at the ShotSpotter headquarters. The filtered, triangulated information is then sent immediately to the police department," the department said.
The detectors led police to the scene of a deadly drive-by shooting in Jan. 2018.
Police said in the first year of its use, there were 487 potential gunshot events that were identified by ShotSpotter. Metro Police reported that "65 percent of all potential gunshot events would have likely gone unreported to the police." There were 1,497 gunshots reported by the technology and 86 percent of gunshot events were reported faster by ShotSpotter than by the 911 call of the same incident, police said.
"The program was funded and implemented with the assistance of Clark County Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Chris Giunchigliani, the University of Nevada, Reno Cooperative Extension and the Friends of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation."
"ShotSpotter is a tool that is used to enhance existing law enforcement manpower and improve response time and quality of response."
Metro Police said the program will continue to be used for the next year and they're hoping to expand it into more locations.
