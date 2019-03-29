Gas station deadly shooting

Police responded to reports of a deadly shooting at a downtown Las Vegas gas station on March 29, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said shots were fired during a reported theft in the downtown area Friday morning.

Officers responded to the Sinclair gas station about 6:16 a.m., located at 905 North Las Vegas Boulevard, near East Washington Avenue, Las Vegas police Lt. William Matchko said.

Shots were fired at some point but no other details were immediately available.

Detectives with Metro Police's Homicide Unit are responding to the scene, Matchko said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

