LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New technology debuting at SHOT Show in Las Vegas is aiming to help law enforcement and military training.
When a police officer responds to a scene, it can be difficult to know the best way to respond.
That's why Meggitt Training Systems developed the "Fats 100P."
At first glance, it looks like a regular simulator but it has way more capabilities.
For example, you can choose more than 200 different weapons to pair with the program, from a handgun to bazooka. The weapons are all programmed with the screen.
"So in that situation, I could have gone with a Taser and used that," Jay Ayala said after demonstrating a deadly officer shooting scenario.
The weapons have sensors so it shows where the gun is being pointed at the screen, and if you pull the trigger provides information about trajectory and aiming. Meggitt said this is useful information to help people improve.
"It has sensors so a green dot is a miss, a yellow is a hit, and red is a lethal," Ayala said while pointing at the screen.
These scenarios are also actively changing in real time. A person can choose what a suspect in the scenarios does. For example he could, run, grab a hostage or do a variety of other things, forcing whoever doing the simulation to think on their feet.
The Fats 100P has more than 200 scenarios, but even more if you consider reach could be changed depending on how a suspect reacts.
The program is also portable, which is why Megitt said the Navy is looking to get the technology on their ships.
"Now if I can get an officer to do this, and he makes a mistake then the hope is in the real world he remembers his training here and this could truly save a life."
