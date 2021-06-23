LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 100 fireworks stands in the Las Vegas Valley will open on Monday, but this year supply is a lot lower than normal.
The Sierra Vista Dance team sells from a booth off Durango Drive and Sunset Road, and was surprised when their first shipment was drastically smaller than normal.
"They warned us your van isn't going to be as full, and then we filled the truck and it was like half of what it usually is," dance coach Ashley Mendez said. "We'll see how that goes."
The major supplier Phantom Fireworks expects to have about 30% less product than in previous years.
"There's a lot of uncertainty out there, but what I am sure of is we will run out of fireworks this year," Travis Williams said.
TNT Fireworks is also dealing with the same supply chain issues.
"We had problems getting some of our product out of these ports, because they're so inundated with product," James Fuller said. "We're lucky enough we have a pretty good system where we're going to have demand. I don't think we'll have too much shortage early in the buying season, but when you get a little closer to Fourth of July that's when you're going to have a harder time picking out some of the product."
The suppliers say prices will be slightly higher than normal.
"The last two years have been the most unique years I've seen in the fireworks business," Williams said. "Last year we had tons of supply and because we were coming out of a very challenging time as a nation every one wanted fireworks. Last year was one of the first years we ran out and we expect to run out again this year."
The Sierra Vista Dynasty still plan on dancing just as much to try to attract buyers to their stand, but are hoping more supplies will arrive over the next week.
"Now it's kind of competitive, because all of the other booths want fireworks so we just have to make sure whatever we need we're going to get. It's going to fly off the shelves, so get it while you can," Mendez said.
Although the booths don't open until June 28, preorders are accepted.
