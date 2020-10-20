LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that took place several blocks west of the Strip on Tuesday morning, leaving one man in the hospital and suspects outstanding.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call at 4:50 a.m. about a male adult who was shot in the leg near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard. Officers arrived and he was transported to UMC with non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, the man had walked for 90 minutes after he had been shot, before calling.
Police say suspects in a gold, four-door sedan shot the man and tried to rob him. They are outstanding.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.