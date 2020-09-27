LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police say a shooting turned into a barricade situation in the south valley Sunday night.
About 6 p.m., police were hailed by a man who told them he was shot near Russell Road and Maryland Parkway. He told police he was shot but another man inside a home on the 5400 block of Escondido.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was stable and expected to survive. Police responded to the home and tried to get the suspect to exit to no avail.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said SWAT was on scene as of 11 p.m. Roads may be blocked by police activity; avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
