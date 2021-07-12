LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a report of an illegal shooting in a northeast Las Vegas Valley apartment complex Monday morning.
Authorities responded to the 2900 block of Clifford Street near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard about 8:21 a.m.
One male adult was briefly taken into custody, but later released just before 11 a.m.
"Officers have set up containment and are attempting to make contact with any occupants inside. Neighboring apartments are being evacuated," police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.