LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was shot in the leg Sunday night in the west valley after a man demanded money from the victim.
According to Metro Police Lt. David Gordon, the shooting was reported on the 6700 block of Del Ray Avenue, near West Charleston and South Rainbow boulevards, just before 8:15 p.m.
An adult man was inside his garage with the door partially opened when the suspect approached him and demanded money, Gordon said. A confrontation ensued, which soon escalated as the suspect pulled out a hand gun.
The suspect shot the victim in the thigh and stole his cellphone before fleeing the scene, police said. The victim received help from his girlfriend, who called 911. The victim was sent to the hospital and is expected to recover.
As of Monday morning, the suspect was still on the loose.
Anyone with any information can contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
Check back for updates.
