LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man is in critical condition after a shooting in the southwest valley Thursday night.
Officers were called to the area of South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road at 9:52 p.m. after receiving word that a man had been shot, Metro said. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The man was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition, according to police. No one was taken into custody in connection to this shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for more.
