LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said two people were seriously injured after a shooting in the northwest valley early Saturday morning.
According to Metro, officers were notified of the shooting at 3:50 a.m. on Riley Street, near West Lone Mountain Road and North El Capitan Way. Police believe the shooting happened after a house party in the area.
It was unknown what caused the shooting to happen, police said. Two victims were transported to the hospital in serious condition.
No one was taken into custody in regards to the shooting as of 5:30 a.m., according to police.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with FOX5 for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.