LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a deadly shooting in the east valley on Sunday morning.
According to police, multiple people called 9-1-1 about 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 about a fight involving several people. Moments later, Shot Spotter recorded gunshots in the 4500 block of Carriage Park Drive, near Vegas Valley Drive and Mountain Vista Street.
There, officers found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Lt. Richard Meyers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they had no suspect information on Sunday morning, but there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information was urged to contact LVMPD or CrimeStoppers.
