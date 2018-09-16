LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was shot and critically injured at an east Las Vegas apartment complex Saturday night, according to police.
Officers responded to the 4700 block of Topaz Street near South Eastern and East Tropicana avenues at 9:23 p.m., Las Vegas police said. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had a gunshot wound on his upper body.
According to police, the man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. No suspect has been taken into custody in connection to this shooting.
Detectives were on scene to investigate the shooting.
Police said no description of the suspect or additional details were immediately available.
