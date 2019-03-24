LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Police said a shooting critically injured a man east of the Las Vegas Strip Sunday afternoon.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of East Twain Avenue at 3:01 p.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sunrise Trauma in critical condition.
Detectives remained on scene throughout the evening and police said the motive and suspect were unknown.
