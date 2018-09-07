NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Police said a shooting critically injured one person in North Las Vegas Friday night.
According to North Las Vegas Police, the shooting happened near Allen Lane and Ann Road. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was "stable."
No suspect was arrested at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.