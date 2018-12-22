LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said four people were injured in a shooting during a holiday party at the Boulevard Mall early Saturday morning.
According to Metro Police, officers were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. The party was described as an "after hours UNLV Christmas party."
Metro and the Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene, police said. Four people were taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
No suspect was taken into custody in connection to this shooting, according to Metro.
Anyone with any information in connection to this incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
