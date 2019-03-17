LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An overnight shooting at the El Cortez hotel-casino left one person in critical condition and three others injured, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Metro Police Lt. William Matchko said on Sunday morning officers were called to the property in downtown Las Vegas about 1:44 a.m. after getting reports of shots being fired. Four people were found with apparent gunshot wounds.
Of those who were injured, one person was listed in critical condition and the injuries of the three other individuals were considered non-life threatening, Matchko said. The El Cortez was shut down while police investigated.
"At this time, this is an isolated incident," Matchko added. "We have suspects detained and are continuing the investigations."
Metro Police advised the public to avoid the El Cortez for the next few hours. Officers determined there was no immediate danger to hotel guests or the public.
Police said they believe the shooting started as an argument among a group of men on the fifth floor of the hotel. After the argument, one of the men retrieved a gun and fired.
Detectives were looking at video of what appeared to be the argument, according to police. It was not known if the men knew each other, though police said they were looking into that as well.
Check back for updates.
(2) comments
The Raiders are not even here yet, but their fans are. Thanks for the stadium Governor
You are so right. They have low IQ's so they have nothing else to do but join a gang, sell drugs, and shoot each other.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.