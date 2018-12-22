LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said four people were wounded in a shooting during a holiday party in the 3500 block of Maryland Parkway early Saturday morning.
According to Metro Police, officers were called to the scene just after 1 a.m.
Metro and the Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene, police said. Four people were taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
No suspect was taken into custody in connection to this shooting, according to Metro.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
