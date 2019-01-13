KINGMAN, ARIZ. (FOX5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff's Office identified the victims of a deadly plane crash outside of Kingman, Arizona Sunday.
Thirty-eight-year-old Heidi Dowland, of Prescott Valley was found dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. Forty-three-year-old Christopher Adam Anderson, also of Prescott Valley, was taken to Kingman regional Medical Center in serious condition, and was later taken to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition. They were the only people inside the plane.
According to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the plane crashed about 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 13 in the Hualapai Mountains, about 2.5 hours southeast of Las Vegas.
A citizen found a man who said he was in a plane crash about 100 yards from a Parks Ranger Station, according to the release.
FAA and NTSB were investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.