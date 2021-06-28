LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Sheriff has officially announced his run for governor as a Republican candidate.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo on Monday made the announcement at Rancho High School, where he was once a student.
Lombardo also announced a statewide campaign tour of several northern cities including Reno, Carson City, Winnemucca, Elko and Ely. According to an email from his campaign, he plans to continue touring other cities toward the end of June.
During his speech, Lombardo criticized partisan politics and Gov. Steve Sisolak.
"Single-party rule has lead to politicians prioritizing felons over victims, weakening penalties for crimes, and handcuffing the police," Lombardo said on Monday. "Today I'm standing here to announce my candidacy for governor, because if we don't put an end to single-party rule eroding our state of the values, laws and opportunities to make Nevada great, we won't have a lot left to fight for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.