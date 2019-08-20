HEBRON, Ky. (AP) -- A Nevada man is accused of attempting to kidnap a 16-year-old Kentucky girl he briefly talked with online years earlier and became obsessed with.
Benjamin J. Margitza, 18, of Las Vegas was arrested Monday outside a Kentucky high school and charged with attempted kidnapping and minor and criminal trespassing.
A statement on the Boone County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Margitza and the girl briefly spoke online four years ago. It says he began messaging the girl again this past year and began making explicit sexual statements and "obsessing over the victim by stating how he wanted to marry her."
It says without the girl's knowledge, he traveled to the her high school in northern Kentucky and grabbed her in the parking lot. It says the girl ran and a male student intervened, allowing the girl to contact authorities.
The school resource officer later found Margitza in the back of an Uber attempting to leave the Conner High School campus.
Margitza told detectives he would have followed the victim into the school if the male student hadn’t stopped him, the statement said. He also told police he had intended to convince the victim to engage in sexual intercourse back at his hotel.
Margitza is in custody at the Boone County Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.
