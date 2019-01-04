LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens filled Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters Friday morning to watch Sheriff Joe Lombardo be sworn in for his second four-year term as Sheriff of Clark County.
Lombardo was sworn in by Judge Bill Kephart, with his wife and two daughters standing close by.
Following the ceremony, the Sheriff spoke to his supporters in attendance, thanking them for their support.
He also discussed his achievements during his first term. He said that he is most proud of the success of the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center, a facility aimed at providing help and resources for victims of domestic violence and children going through the foster care system.
Lombardo also noted the hiring of 900 new police officers and 200 correctional officers.
"Cops make a difference," he said, crediting the increase in the number officers on the force to the reduction of crimes in Clark County. He added that violent crimes are down by 10 percent while property crimes have decreased by eight percent.
Other achievements Lombardo highlighted was the decentralization of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Detective Bureau and partnerships within the community.
Before closing his speech, Lombardo became emotional and held back tears when he thanked the men and women of LVMPD for their service.
When asked what he would like to improve during his second term, Lombardo said he plans to make mental health a priority and continue strengthening community relationships.
"I think I can be out in the trenches and in the community more than I have been," Lombardo said.
Lombardo was first elected in June 2018.
He is the 17th-elected Sheriff of Clark County and has been with Metro Police for 30 years.
Las Vegas Metro Police said they were looking to fill 200 officer jobs in the department. There are currently 2,600 officers currently serving with Metro Police and 900 officers were hired under Lombardo's tenure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.