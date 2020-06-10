LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) has announced that the organization will be hosting "Shay Day" on Thursday to help collect donations and well wishes for LVMPD Officer Shay Mikalonis.
Held on June 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., IPOF says it will be set up in the parking lot of Sahara West Urgent Care, 6125 W. Sahara Avenue.
"Shay Day is our community coming together to raise funds for critically injured Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Shay Mikalonis," IPOF said.
The group says people can sign a card or donate directly to the Mikalonis family.
100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Officer Mikalonis and his family. With social distancing in mind, donations can be made directly from your vehicle.
For those who can't make it to the fundraiser, the IPOF established multiple channels for those who wish to donate to Mikalonis' recovery.
According to a statement, donations can be made at any Wells Fargo branch with account #5906600647, at any Nevada State Bank branch with account #5795937845, or online at ipof.vegas.
For gift card or collection donations, IPOF says these can be directed to Lt. Erik Lloyd at LVMPD Headquarters.
The IPOF says it is the only sanctioned group collecting funds for Officer Mikalonis.
Visit https://ipof.vegas/ for more information.
