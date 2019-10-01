LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights fans hoping to see Ryan Reaves and Sharks' Evander Kane on the ice together this week are out of luck.
The National Hockey League announced on Tuesday that forward Evander Kane has been suspended for three games, without pay, for violating Rule 40.4 (physical abuse of officials).
The incident occurred during the Knights and Sharks preseason game on Sept. 29 in which Kane unintentionally struck a referee with a hockey stick.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Kane will forfeit $112,903 of his salary.
The Knights open the season against the Sharks at T-Mobile Arena Oct. 2.
