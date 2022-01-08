LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The San Jose Sharks intend to terminate the contract of player Evander Kane, after placing him on unconditional waivers, the team announced on Saturday.
"The Sharks have informed Evander Kane that he has been placed on unconditional waivers with intent to terminate his contract," said a post on the team's Twitter account.
The Sharks have informed Evander Kane that he has been placed on unconditional waivers with intent to terminate his contract.https://t.co/Q35WBcy5Uz— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 8, 2022
The National Hockey League suspended Kane for 21 games after he submitted a fake COVID-19 card.
