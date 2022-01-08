Sharks Kane Hockey

San Jose Barracuda's Evander Kane smiles while speaking at a news conference after a hockey practice in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Kane reported to the San Jose Sharks' minor league affiliate for the first time since serving a suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The San Jose Sharks intend to terminate the contract of player Evander Kane, after placing him on unconditional waivers, the team announced on Saturday. 

"The Sharks have informed Evander Kane that he has been placed on unconditional waivers with intent to terminate his contract," said a post on the team's Twitter account. 

The National Hockey League suspended Kane for 21 games after he submitted a fake COVID-19 card. 

