LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Veterans who live at Share Village Main in Las Vegas won't have to worry about relocating anytime soon after Caridad Gardens, a jobs program that introduces formerly homeless veterans back into the workforce, acquired the housing unit.
Caridad Gardens is known for assisting veterans with job placement by introducing them to gardening.
The founder said her group is working with an investment company to ensure the changeover is seamless at the property, located at 1150 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.
“Caridad is working with the owner YSBM investments and Caridad's social service agency partners to restore services and ensure a smooth transition so that no one is made homeless,” Founder and Chief Kindness Officer of Caridad Gardens Merideth Spriggs said.
Residents at Share Village Main faced weeks of uncertainty after the nonprofit ceased operations in early October.
A letter was sent to residents announcing that day-to-day services were ending after the head of Share Village, Arnold Stock, was found to have COVID-19 long-haul symptoms.
Share Village has been servicing low income veterans since 1994. The nonprofit offers affordable housing and various support services.
