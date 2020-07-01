LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Share Village serves veterans and other residents with day to day resources and housing, but organization announced that food pantry services will be expanding.
The food pantry will go from four times a week to 14 distributions. Increasing food distributions will result in a nearly 500 percent jump.
For people who are home bound and quarantined due to COVID-19, approximately 65 to 80 boxes of food will be delivered per day.
Share Village is a place where several veterans call home, but nearly 2,000 people per day from the valley come for food, water, and emergency supplies.
The community can access Share Village 24 hours a day, with he Food pantry is available from 8 a.m. to Noon.
Anyone interested in donating to Share Village can do so online.
