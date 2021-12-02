LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Shade Tree is hosting its 10th annual holiday shopping event on Dec. 11. It's encouraging the community to donate items for children living in the shelter to "shop" for gifts for their mothers.
The Shade Tree is a 24-hour accessible shelter designed to meet the needs of women and children in crisis by providing safe shelter and other resources.
It's inviting the community to donate items like bath & body products, jewelry & other accessories, perfume, purses, wallets, figurines, gloves, winter hats and sweaters. Gift wrapping supplies are also in need and include wrapping paper, gift bags & tags, bows and ribbons, tape and tissue paper.
The event gives children staying at the shelter the opportunity to shop for items to give to their mothers this holiday season.
If you want to donate to The Shade Tree, you can make an appointment by emailing donations@theshadetree.org.
Please place unwrapped items in a bag or box and mark it as “Holiday Shopping Event.” Items are needed by Friday, Dec. 10.
