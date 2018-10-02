Got a closet full of clown noses, witches' hats, vampire teeth and super hero capes? The Shade Tree is waiting for donations to suit up for Halloween.
The shelter is accepting costumes and candy, so kids living there can have a fun Halloween.
There will be a Trunk 'R Treat party Oct. 31 where kids in the costumes will be able to "trick-or-treat" at staff members' cars.
Shade Tree staff said there are approximately 100 kids living at the shelter at any time, ranging from babies to 18 years old.
To make a costume or candy donation, call 702-385-0072 or email sowens@theshadetree.org. Donations may also be dropped off at The Shade Tree, 1. W. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas, 89030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.