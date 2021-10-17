LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sexxy the cabaret show is having its last run at the Westgate tonight.
Producer and Choreographer Jennifer Romas said she came to a mutual agreement with the resort for the female revue to depart after a six-year run.
“The Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino has been our home for the past six years and we are grateful for their entire team whom we have had the privilege of calling our family since we opened in January of 2015. At this time we are focusing on plans of expansion, resulting in a mutual decision between both entities to have the show depart from the Westgate Cabaret," Romas said.
She added that she is looking for new venues for the show and plans to expand it.
The final show will be at 10 p.m. on Oct. 17. More information and tickets are available here: https://sexxyshow.com/
