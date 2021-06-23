LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Good Samaritan recently found a severely overweight potbelly pig dumped in a dog kennel on a hot day in Las Vegas.
According to a post from the Animal Foundation on social media, Cupcake the pig was found in a large wire dog kennel.
Weighing 175 pounds, the rescue said that Cupcake is so obese that she can hardly walk. In addition, her hooves are overgrown and her ears are filthy.
The Animal Foundation transported Cupcake to Dr. Taylor Parker at Lone Mountain Animal Hospital, who donated her time to give Cupcake the care she desperately needed.
"With a nail trim and portioned meals, Cupcake is on the road to recovery," the Animal Foundation said.
