LAS VEGSA (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are responding to a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning that has led to several people transported to the hospital for injuries.
The crash took place around 2 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Charleston Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard. Several people were transported to area hospitals from both vehicles, police said.
The intersection was closed as LVMPD Fatal Detail and investigators responded.
Around 9:30 a.m., Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada posted on Twitter that the intersection had reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.