LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two accidents at the same intersection in northeast Las Vegas sent several people to the hospital Monday morning.
About 1:50 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a collision involving a Ford pickup truck and two other vehicles at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.
The Ford driver fled the scene, police said. At least two occupants were transported with nonlife-threatening injuries.
A second collision involving a four-door Toyota and four pedestrians happened about an hour later at the same intersection, Metro said. The four pedestrians were in the road giving aid to the occupants of one of the vehicles.
One or two of the pedestrians were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Metro said.
