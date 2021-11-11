LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was injured by police in a shooting at Red Rock Canyon early Thursday morning.
About 6:35 a.m. on Nov. 11, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called to the area regarding a man, approximately 29 years of age, "in distress" driving a black Toyota Tacoma, NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said.
Witnesses said the Toyota driver struck a fence in the campground area before ramming multiple marked police vehicles.
At 7:09 a.m., shots were fired by "several officers" including Nevada state police. The suspect was wounded in the incident and later transported to UMC Trauma for his injuries. None of the officers were injured, Smaka said.
Police said the suspect was armed at the time of the incident.
The Bureau of Land Management also responded. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said its officers did not discharge their firearms.
The entrance to the Red Rock Visitors Center was closed during the investigation "until further notice."
With many people off work Thursday for Veterans Day and hoping to get outdoors, officials recommend using alternate locations while the Scenic Drive is closed.
The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive will be closed until further notice today. We know that lots of folks want to get out and enjoy the great weather for Veterans Day, so head to our website to check out alternate locations: https://t.co/MucWTAsBO1 pic.twitter.com/2jjjZZRcPl— Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) November 11, 2021
