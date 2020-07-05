LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fourth of July revelers kept the valley's fire departments busy on Saturday night, as residential fireworks displays likely led to several house fires.
No critical injuries or deaths had been reported by Sunday afternoon.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said all of the city's fires remain under investigation, but fireworks had not been ruled out as the cause.
LVFR said on July 4, 2019, there were no significant building fires. In total, the department responded to 146 calls, up from 130 in 2019.
2:51 A.M.
Clark County Fire officials said at 2:51 a.m. on July 4, firefighters responded to 2712 N. Gateway Road, near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, where a backyard fire spread to the house.
One person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation while three goats in the backyard were killed in the fire.
Officials said the fire took five hours to extinguish due to an extensive overhaul operation of "heavy storage" in the backyard. CCFD said 38 personnel responded to the fire.
NV Energy responded for downed power lines.
8:57 P.M.
At 1808 Piccolo Way, near Oakey and Jones boulevards, the roof of a two-story home caught on fire. The fire was extinguished before any significant damage was done and no injuries were reported, said Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
9:40 P.M.
LVFR said at 9:40 p.m. at a two-story home on Pomerado Drive, near Vegas and Buffalo drives.
The report was for smoke coming from the roof. The fire grew to the attic and flames extended through the roof before the fire was put out.
LVFR said the fire led to significant damage and displaced the home's residents.
10:08 P.M.
LVFR then responded to Parsifal Place, near Jones Boulevard and U.S. 95. A palm tree caught fire, leading to a vehicle fire outside of the home.
Minor damage was reported on the house.
10:55 P.M.
Just before 11 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a tree fire at the Riverbend Village Apartments, near Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road.
The fire extended to the roof and attic of a nearby apartment building. Crews put out the fire, saving the apartment building. CCFD said 26 fire personnel responded to the fire.
One person was checked for a hand injury and three others were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.
CCFD said fireworks are believed to be the cause of the fire.
11:06 P.M.
Minutes later, LVFR responded to the northwest valley on Red Badge Avenue, near Centennial Parkway and the 215 Beltway.
A fire gutted a two-story home's garage and destroyed a vehicle parked inside. The home's residents were displaced.
FOX5 reached out to Henderson Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department for updates in their jurisdictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.