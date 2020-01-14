LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said "several" people were injured in a crash in the northeast valley on Tuesday night.
About 9:28 p.m. on Jan. 14, officers responded to Lamb Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North, said LVMPD spokesman Lt. David Gordon.
"Several" people were taken to a nearby hospital, though the seriousness of injuries and conditions were not yet known.
As a result of the crash, police closed the entire intersection. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
