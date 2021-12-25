LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Harry Reid International Airport's website on Saturday afternoon was showing 11 departing flights canceled.
The flights were to various locations and on various airlines including Allegiant, Delta, Southwest and United airlines. The cancelations follow a nationwide pattern of hundreds of flights canceled because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19.
Delta, United and JetBlue had all said Friday that the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations.
Harry Reid airport urges travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Travelers can do so here: https://mccarran.com/Flights
(1) comment
"Harry Reid airport urges travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. "
Great sentence. Pretty much confirms Shannon Miller is a spiteful liberal "journalist" who trolls readers who dislike the airport name. BuT tHe MeDiA iS NoT BiAsEd!
