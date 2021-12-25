FILE - In this June 9, 2012, file photo, people walk through the new Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Officials and family members plan Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, to mark the renaming of the busy Las Vegas airport as Harry Reid International Airport. Reid served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years, including eight years as Democratic majority leader. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)