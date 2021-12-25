Vegas Airport Renamed-Harry Reid

FILE - In this June 9, 2012, file photo, people walk through the new Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Officials and family members plan Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, to mark the renaming of the busy Las Vegas airport as Harry Reid International Airport. Reid served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years, including eight years as Democratic majority leader. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

 Chris Carlson

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Harry Reid International Airport's website on Saturday afternoon was showing 11 departing flights canceled.

The flights were to various locations and on various airlines including Allegiant, Delta, Southwest and United airlines. The cancelations follow a nationwide pattern of hundreds of flights canceled because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19. 

Delta, United and JetBlue had all said Friday that the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations.

Harry Reid airport urges travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Travelers can do so here: https://mccarran.com/Flights 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

fluffy_kitten
fluffy_kitten

"Harry Reid airport urges travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. "

Great sentence. Pretty much confirms Shannon Miller is a spiteful liberal "journalist" who trolls readers who dislike the airport name. BuT tHe MeDiA iS NoT BiAsEd!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.