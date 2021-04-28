LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Seven Magic Mountains art installation south of Las Vegas will undergo maintenance and painting restoration starting next week.
According to a news release, a maintenance crew will be onsite Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 14 to perform routine cleaning and touchups.
The art installation will remain open to the public during this time, but access will be impacted, officials note. Visitors are advised to respect the work area and exercise caution.
Seven Magic Mountains is located near Jean Dry Lake and Interstate 15, approximately ten miles south of Henderson, on public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Featuring seven towers of colorful, stacked boulders standing more than 30 feet high, the artwork is produced and managed by Nevada Museum of Art in collaboration with Art Production Fund.
The artwork opened in May 2016 and is currently slated to remain on view through December 2021, the release notes. The Producers continue to work with the artist on an extension plan that would enable Seven Magic Mountains to remain on view for several years into the future.
Seven Magic Mountains is open daily, sunrise to sunset. Admission is free.
(1) comment
At least paint it the same color as the dirt.
