LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Seven Magic Mountains art installation south of Las Vegas will undergo painting restoration starting Monday.
The Nevada Museum of Art on Sunday said that a maintenance crew will be cleaning and touching up the neon boulders starting Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 11. The artwork will remain open to the public to view from a distance, but barricades will be erected to limit access.
The museum said this restoration will affect only one-third of the artwork, and will be "minor" compared to a re-paining done in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.