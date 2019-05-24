LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Neon colors are not exclusive to Las Vegas casinos and bars. About 7 miles south of town, you'll encounter 35-foot high pillars of fluorescent sculpture towering over the desert landscape in Jean, Nevada. Soon, those colors will be even brighter.
Beginning May 28, Seven Magic Mountains, an art installation conceived by Swiss-born creator Ugo Rondinone in 2016, will be undergoing its first major paint restoration.
The Nevada Museum of Art commissioned the work May 2016 in conjunction with the art production fund, but it's in need of a makeover.
"It was originally designed to be a two-year art installation," Nevada Museum of Art Director of Communications Amanda Horn said by phone Friday. "Because of the incredible popularity, we have worked closely with the Bureau of Land Management and other regulatory authorities to extend the installation period."
A crew of painters from Las Vegas Paving will be partnering with the artist's studio to touch up the project. The restoration will take about 2 1/2 weeks and is expected to be completed by June 14.
"Because the artwork has been on view 24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week in the desert environment, it has been exposed to harsh sun and wind," Horn said. "It's basically in a sandblaster because of the Las Vegas wind."
Horn said the paint job will help the "mountains" retain their fluorescence for a longer period of time. The project was defaced with spray paint a month after opening, prompting the first retouching.
The attraction receives about 1,000 visitors per day and has become a frequented photo-op for social media and photography enthusiasts alike.
Seven Magic Mountains is free and open to the public traveling through Jean, but the museum encourages visitors to wait until painting is complete.
With the extension, you can catch the bright rocks through the end of 2021.
