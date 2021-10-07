LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Serving our Kids Foundation is holding an emergency food drive Saturday, Oct. 9.
It will be held at the SOK Warehouse in Henderson from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The warehouse is located at 121 Industrial Park Rd, Suite 110, Henderson, NV 89015.
Neighbors are encouraged to bring items from the approved food donation list. The food items directly benefit the at-risk and homeless kids experiencing food insecurities in the Las Vegas Valley.
Approved food items include:
-Ravioli 7.5oz microwaveable open top can
-Vienna sausage 5oz can
-Fruit Juice
-Fruit Cup
-Fruit Snack
-Crackers - Individual Serve (No Peanut Butter Please)
-Cookies - Individual Serve Bag
-Granola Bar (No Peanuts Please)
-Pudding Snack
-Cup of Soup - Nissan or Maruchan
-Water - 16.9oz. bottle
