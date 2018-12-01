LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Jerry Herbst, the founder and chairman of Terrible Herbst Inc., died peacefully at his home Tuesday, according to a company representative. He was 80.
Herbst founded the valley owned and operated chain, Terrible Herbst Inc., in 1959, the company said.
Terrible Herbst owns and operates more than 160 convenience stores, car wash and lube locations throughout southern Nevada.
"Just this summer, the company opened Terrible's Road House, a 50,000-square-foot convenience store and the world's largest Chevron with 96 pumps that now stands as a capstone to Jerry’s remarkable career building a company that has become an integral part of the Southern Nevada community. In total, Terrible Herbst provides employment to more than 2,300 individuals throughout its numerous organizations."
The company said Herbst was best known in the community for his business acumen and philanthropic efforts. Herbst is an inductee into both the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame and the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.
"The giant flags, for which Terrible Herbst is known and which symbolize Jerry’s love of country, will be lowered to half-staff in his remembrance at all Terrible Herbst locations beginning Nov. 28. Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date."
A private funeral service is expected to be held on Dec. 4 at noon for friends and family at the Christ Church Episcopal on 2000 S. Maryland Parkway.
A public memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Terrible Herbst Employment Center at 3670 W. Dewey Drive.
According to a statement, Herbst is survived by his wife Maryanna, and his three sons, Ed, Tim and Troy, as well as eight grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.