NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As North Las Vegas police continue looking for the suspects involved in a shooting that injured children, safety concerns are growing -- not just in that neighborhood -- but in the community as a whole.
"People have the right to feel safe in their homes," said Aaron Patty, spokesman for the North Las Vegas Police Department.
However, as surveillance footage, vigils and bullet holes seem to be reoccurring themes, some people who live in North Las Vegas do not feel safe.
"It's a pretty scary feeling," said one woman who asked to remain anonymous. "Knowing something like this comes to your neighborhood."
Early Saturday morning, in that woman's neighborhood, two men got out of a car and shot through the front door of her neighbor's house.
The shooting injured a 9-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. Both children are expected to survive.
"I believe they were targeting someone in that house," said the neighbor.
Police also believe the shooting was a targeted attack and that the two parties knew each other. That has increased some fear in the neighborhood, because some believe the shooters could have easily targeted the wrong house.
On November 1, an 11-year-old girl was shot and killed in North Las Vegas, police said the wrong house was targeted in that attack.
"I don't know what's getting in their heads to do this," said the neighbor. "I'm just hoping this stops over here and we have patrol around."
Neighbors want the shootings to stop, and so do police, but officers have said prevention is a partnership and they cannot do it alone.
"Any kids involved in a crime is a legitimate concern," said Patty. "They need some sort of guidance and if they’re not getting that guidance from someone they respect, that's pointing them in the right direction, then they’re going to get it from their peers in the street.”
Patty said parents have every right to know what their kids are doing and are the first line of defense against kids going down the wrong path.
"They can check those text messages, they can see what's going on on social media," he said. "When you have that information and you know, you're empowered and you can make a difference and choose to do something about it."
The North Las Vegas Police Department has a new police chief, Pamela Ojeda. Ojeda is working on ways to curb the violence and strengthen the community partnerships in North Las Vegas. The department is planning a town hall, for the community to voice concerns and get information on ways to best combat youth violence.
Pastor Troy, who works with troubled youth, is also working alongside police departments and with schools on an anti-violence campaign. If interested on helping with that campaign click here: http://www.10000kids.org/
