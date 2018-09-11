INDIAN SPRINGS, Nevada (FOX5) Sept. 11 is a day of remembrance, and a day to honor the American lives stolen by terrorists, but it also marks a new beginning for many people.
New York City, where the first hijacked plane crashed, is more than 2,200 miles away from Las Vegas, but many said the impact felt much closer.
For many of those of old enough to remember, it’s a vision burned in their minds.
Aaron Rouse of the FBI said, "The absolute horrid tragedy that took place because people hated us and wanted to inflict as much pain as they could that still exists in this world.”
Rouse said he was overseas on assignment for the FBI when the towers were hit and he immediately came back stateside to help.
The images he saw that day called him to action.
“There was a huge influx of applicants to the FBI post Sept. 11,” Rouse said. “One of the people came back to the FBI, had left the FBI for private sector, actually stopped what he was doing, and came back to the FBI because the mission to uphold the constitution resonated with them.”
It was the sentiment that echoed from the nation's top investigators, to the boots on the ground.
“After Sept. 11, I lost a little bit of my sense of security,” Christopher, an Executive Officer for the United States Air Force 432nd wing said. “You feel vulnerable, you feel like it can happen anywhere anytime, and to be part of the team that makes sure it never happens again, is why I put the uniform on every day.”
Christopher joined the Air Force after Sept. 11.
For Nathan, war changed his military experience forever, but the fight for freedom made him want to stay.
“That real threat is there knowing that the people coming in now,” Nathan said. “Understand that we’re at war and continue to be at war and they’re not here for any other reason than to makes sure this doesn’t happen again.”
To learn more about what it takes to join the military, click here, or for the FBI, click here.
