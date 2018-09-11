LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Two people convicted in a 2015 Las Vegas homicide case were sentenced to prison.
Police discovered Neil Gandler dead from a gunshot wound, in the parking lot of a 24 Hour Fitness on 601 South Rainbow Boulevard, near Alta Drive and Rainbow Boulevard on Dec. 29, 2015.
Kyle Staats, 30, and Megan Hippie, 22, were arrested four days later.
More than two years later, Staats was convicted of murder with a deadly weapon.
On Sept. 6, 2018, a judge sentenced Staats to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years. He must also serve another year after that for the use of a deadly weapon.
Hippie was convicted of manslaughter and use of a deadly weapon. On Sept. 11, 2018, she was ordered to spend a minimum of eight years in prison.
According to Las Vegas Metro Police Homicide Section, Gandler parked his vehicle in the parking lot about 10 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2015. A few hours later, another vehicle arrived and parked next to Gandler's vehicle. About 10 minutes later, Gandler's vehicle rolled onto a parking lot median and the driver's side window was shattered.
Police said they believed Gandler never entered the gym.
Staats was also ordered to pay $178 in fines and fees, and $8,258.19 in restitution. Hippie was also ordered to pay $178 in fines and fees and $5,957.28 in restitution. She was credited for 983 days of time served and Staats was credited with 979 days of time served.
